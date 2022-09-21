Freya earns spot on the New York Times' best restaurants list

Freya was just named one of the 50 best restaurants in the country by the New York Times.

Driving the news: NYT's exclusive list is put together by food reporters, editors and critics traveling the country in search of the best restaurants.

Chef de cuisine Phoebe Zimmerman executes dishes "with cool confidence, producing gorgeous, skillfully balanced dishes that deserve to be sources of hometown pride," writes Brett Anderson.

The intrigue: Opened last November, Freya offers a small plate tasting menu out of a repurposed building in the Milwaukee Junction neighborhood.

The restaurant is operated by owners Douglas Hewitt and Sandy Levine, who also own Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails.

If you go: Open for dinner Tuesday - Saturday at 2929 E. Grand Blvd.