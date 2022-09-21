40 mins ago - Food and Drink

Freya earns spot on the New York Times' best restaurants list

Samuel Robinson
Freya in Detroit
Freya's exterior. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

Freya was just named one of the 50 best restaurants in the country by the New York Times.

Driving the news: NYT's exclusive list is put together by food reporters, editors and critics traveling the country in search of the best restaurants.

  • Chef de cuisine Phoebe Zimmerman executes dishes "with cool confidence, producing gorgeous, skillfully balanced dishes that deserve to be sources of hometown pride," writes Brett Anderson.

The intrigue: Opened last November, Freya offers a small plate tasting menu out of a repurposed building in the Milwaukee Junction neighborhood.

  • The restaurant is operated by owners Douglas Hewitt and Sandy Levine, who also own Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails.

If you go: Open for dinner Tuesday - Saturday at 2929 E. Grand Blvd.

