1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Farm Club is Michigan's best new destination brewery

John Frank
Farm Club brewery outside Traverse City, Michigan.
Farm Club brewery outside Traverse City. Photo: John Frank/Axios

Set among the rolling hills and farms just outside Traverse City, you'll find Michigan's best new destination brewery.

What to know: Farm Club's beers are a showcase of subtlety in a craft beer market gone crazy.

  • The East Coast Pale Ale is soft and displays amazing tropical fruit flavors from the hops.
  • The house wild yeast gives the farmhouse ales unique earthy and floral tones fit for the rural landscape.

💭 John's thought bubble: On a visit earlier this summer, the relaxed vibe recalled Hill Farmstead in Vermont, one the nation's best breweries, and made you want to spend a day in the warm Northern Michigan sun.

  • What makes Farm Club stand out even more than the beer is the food — a constantly changing menu based on what's in season from the on-site garden.

Pro tip: Rent an e-bike in Traverse City and take the Leelanau Trail for an easy, paved seven-mile ride to the brewery.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more