Set among the rolling hills and farms just outside Traverse City, you'll find Michigan's best new destination brewery.

What to know: Farm Club's beers are a showcase of subtlety in a craft beer market gone crazy.

The East Coast Pale Ale is soft and displays amazing tropical fruit flavors from the hops.

The house wild yeast gives the farmhouse ales unique earthy and floral tones fit for the rural landscape.

💭 John's thought bubble: On a visit earlier this summer, the relaxed vibe recalled Hill Farmstead in Vermont, one the nation's best breweries, and made you want to spend a day in the warm Northern Michigan sun.

What makes Farm Club stand out even more than the beer is the food — a constantly changing menu based on what's in season from the on-site garden.

Pro tip: Rent an e-bike in Traverse City and take the Leelanau Trail for an easy, paved seven-mile ride to the brewery.