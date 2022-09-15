Big Bo's is Campus Martius' best food truck

👋 Hey, it's Sam. I just discovered Big Bo's Grill is the best food truck at Campus Martius' weekly Wednesday food truck rally.

The intrigue: I refused to eat inside the Huntington Center during the auto show yesterday, so I walked up Woodward and found one food truck still open: Big Bo's. There was a big line, but it didn't take long — the cashier told me they are a favorite among downtown employees.

Sandwiches, chicken tenders, salmon bites (that were sold out or I would've gotten some) and burgers round out the restaurant's menu.

What I ate: The chicken sandwich had a wonderfully spicy secret sauce that Chef Bo refused to reveal when I asked.

The chicken was crispy and the bun was warm and grill-charred.

Of note: Big Bo's also serves corned beef egg rolls, which Chef Bo says are the best around because he uses fresh meat instead of the deli meat typically offered by competitors.

If you go: Big Bo's Grill brick-and-mortar location: 27872 John R, in Madison Heights.