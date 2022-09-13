Michigan Supreme Court justice to leave court early

Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormack unexpectedly announced yesterday that she's retiring from the court by the end of the year.

Driving the news: McCormack, who joined the Supreme Court in 2013 and became chief justice in 2019, will leave with six years left on her term.

Her retirement gives Gov. Gretchen Whitmer her first opportunity to appoint a Supreme Court justice.

Between the lines: McCormack leaves behind an impactful legacy after leading the court into the digital age and advancing criminal justice efforts.

She sought to make remote hearings the new normal during the pandemic in the name of expanding access to justice.

What they're saying: "In the coming months, I will appoint a new justice with Michigan values and an unwavering commitment to the Michigan constitution who can be an arbiter of justice and live up to the great responsibility that comes with the role," Whitmer said in a statement.

Flashback: Conrad Mallett, now Detroit's top government lawyer, also resigned midterm as chief justice in 1999. He quit to join a Detroit law firm.

But unlike McCormack, Mallett resigned with a GOP governor in office, and Gov. John Engler appointed judicial conservative Robert Young to replace him on the court.

What we're watching: It will be interesting to see who Whitmer appoints to the state's high court, where Democrats currently hold a 4-3 majority.