Dally in the Alley returned to Cass Corridor for the first time since the pandemic on Saturday.

The intrigue: Small businesses, food trucks and beer tents packed a shut-down Second Avenue for the free event.

The smell of weed and Amicci's Pizza filled the air as the thousands of people not wandering the alleys sat in lawn chairs around different stages that offered a variety of music.

