Dally in the Alley is the ideal summer event

Samuel Robinson
Dally in the Alley
One of the stages at Dally in the Ally on Saturday, between Hancock Street and West Forest Avenue. Photos: Samuel Robinson/Axios

Dally in the Alley returned to Cass Corridor for the first time since the pandemic on Saturday.

The intrigue: Small businesses, food trucks and beer tents packed a shut-down Second Avenue for the free event.

  • The smell of weed and Amicci's Pizza filled the air as the thousands of people not wandering the alleys sat in lawn chairs around different stages that offered a variety of music.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: In terms of summer events in the city, it doesn't get much better than Dally for Midtown residents. I should've brought my drone.

Toward the end of the event, Dally goers gathered around a makeshift runway strip where skaters attempted tricks off a ramp.
