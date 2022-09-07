You get what you pay for at Yoshi Hibachi Grille

👋 Hi, Sam here. Detroit's neighborhood hibachi take out chain, Yoshi Hibachi Grille, might not be Benihana, but it's going to get you right every time.

The intrigue: I went to the Livernois Avenue location yesterday after a good experience last year and it did not disappoint.

You get a heaping mound of fried rice, protein of your choice — I got shrimp and spicy chicken — and cooked vegetables.

Don't forget to add spicy yum yum, Asian Hennessy or garlic butter sauce — that's what Yoshi does best.

Quick take : Yoshi's loyal customer base swears it's addicting, while plenty of detractors are eager to tell you why it's overpriced and "mid."

If you ask me, Yoshi serves high-quality hibachi dishes that just happen to come in a Styrofoam box. If it were presented at a table, there'd be no denying it's better than your average Asian takeout.

With entree prices mostly under $25, you're getting what you pay for.

If you go: The Black-owned Asian grill has three locations within the city and four others across metro Detroit.

Each is open daily from noon-9pm.