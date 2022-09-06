Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo is pushing back against allegations that she threatened to kill her family.

Driving the news: Court filings from last October, first obtained and published last week by Jezebel.com, detail an alleged incident in which Karamo said, "F--- it, I'll kill us all," while attempting to grab the steering wheel of a car driven by her husband that was carrying their two teenagers, according to Adom Karamo, the candidate's ex-husband.

What they're saying: "I have never harmed my children, any claims that I have are categorically false," Kristina Karamo said in a statement Friday in response to the story.

"My ex-husband, making false allegations in 2021 on social media and in court documents, was an attempt to exploit the fact that I am a public figure, using it as leverage to change the custody agreement he became dissatisfied with," Karamo said.

What's next: Karamo will be out of state for the next 10 days to raise money for her campaign, a campaign spokesperson tells Axios.

The most recent campaign filings show incumbent Democrat Jocelyn Benson raised nearly four times more than Karamo from the start of the year to mid-August, with more than 11 times the amount of total campaign cash.