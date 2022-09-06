16 mins ago - Politics

Karamo denies allegations that she threatened to kill her family

Samuel Robinson
A large projector screen shows Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo speaking at a rally in Lansing on Aug. 27 after the Michigan Republican Party nominating convention. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo is pushing back against allegations that she threatened to kill her family.

Driving the news: Court filings from last October, first obtained and published last week by Jezebel.com, detail an alleged incident in which Karamo said, "F--- it, I'll kill us all," while attempting to grab the steering wheel of a car driven by her husband that was carrying their two teenagers, according to Adom Karamo, the candidate's ex-husband.

What they're saying: "I have never harmed my children, any claims that I have are categorically false," Kristina Karamo said in a statement Friday in response to the story.

  • "My ex-husband, making false allegations in 2021 on social media and in court documents, was an attempt to exploit the fact that I am a public figure, using it as leverage to change the custody agreement he became dissatisfied with," Karamo said.

What's next: Karamo will be out of state for the next 10 days to raise money for her campaign, a campaign spokesperson tells Axios.

  • The most recent campaign filings show incumbent Democrat Jocelyn Benson raised nearly four times more than Karamo from the start of the year to mid-August, with more than 11 times the amount of total campaign cash.
Karamo speaking with former Republican gubernatorial candidate and grassroots activist Atricia Bomer at the state party's "Red Wave" rally on the Michigan Capitol lawn.
Karamo speaking with former Republican gubernatorial candidate and grassroots activist Articia Bomer at the state party's Red Wave rally on the Michigan Capitol lawn Aug. 27. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios
