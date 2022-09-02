Assad Turfe is always working to keep Wayne County government running smoothly.

Driving the news: Turfe, whose career started as a sheriff's deputy 20 years ago, was recently promoted to deputy county executive after serving as Executive Warren Evans' chief of staff for the last four years.

"I rose through the ranks beginning at entry level, and I am very proud of that," Turfe tells Axios. "I started from the bottom and now I'm here."

We caught up with Turfe to learn about his new job and how he'd spend a perfect day in Detroit.

☕️ Morning activity: "I get up around 5am and begin my day with a cigar and black coffee first thing while reading the morning news."

Turfe says he likes to shop for cigars at La Casa's cigar lounge downtown on Randolph Street.

⛔️ Lunch: Even on his best day ever, Turfe says he'd skip lunch "due to my commitment to intermittent fasting."

👟 Afternoon activity: "I like to pop in with my friend Al Bartell at Times Square Men's Custom Clothing on Livernois Avenue to get my wardrobe tightened up. I like wearing casual, stylish sneakers with my suits."

🥩 Dinner: "I like to go to the London Chop House with friends. I always start off with oysters for an appetizer and then I order the New York strip, medium, with a side of mac and cheese."

❤️ Evening activity: A walk with his 11-year-old son Abraham on the Riverwalk downtown.