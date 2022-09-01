We're worried about the eastern box turtle.

What's happening: Michigan's only true land turtle — found mostly in western and south-central Michigan, plus Oakland and Washtenaw counties — may soon be dubbed a threatened species by the state.

The Department of Natural Resources is proposing changes to its list of legally protected endangered and threatened species. It's the sixth update since 1974.

Zoom in: Experts also want to reclassify the copper-bellied water snake and long-eared owl as endangered, among others.

In good news, they want to down-list peregrine falcons from endangered to merely threatened.

Be smart: Plants and animals designated "endangered" are rare and could soon become extinct. "Threatened" species are "likely to become endangered within the foreseeable future," the EPA says.

Of note: Eastern box turtles are common in the U.S., but in Michigan they've been on the decline for 20 years, per the National Wildlife Federation.

Reasons include habitat loss and the illegal pet trade, DNR endangered species specialist Jennifer Kleitch tells Axios in an email.

What's next: The public can weigh in on the proposed changes, viewable here, through Sept. 30.