Duggan says ShotSpotter may have prevented mass shooting
Investigators continue piecing together Sunday's shooting that left three dead and another hospitalized.
Driving the news: During a news conference yesterday, Detroit police chief James White outlined Sunday's daylong manhunt.
- Led by DPD with Michigan State Police, the ATF and the FBI, it ended in the arrest of a 19-year-old without incident.
- The police were able to identify the suspected gunman through an individual close to his family who identified him from an image captured on a private security camera.
What happened: The shootings took place across the west side from about 4:45am to 7:10am, police said. The suspect was arrested at 5:30pm at his family home located in the same area. Police have yet to identify a motive.
- Police have also not released the names of the victims yet, per department policy. The second victim has still not been identified.
Between the lines: Mayor Mike Duggan used the shooting to further DPD's case for City Council to approve a contract renewal and service expansion of ShotSpotter, the controversial gunshot surveillance technology.
- "If we had ShotSpotter, there's an excellent chance he was arrested by five in the morning," Duggan told reporters, adding that local activists have put out false information about the tool.
- Duggan said the lack of police response after the first shooting may have emboldened the alleged shooter.
Yes, but: It's unclear whether the proposed renewal and extension of ShotSpotter would even cover the area near the 12th police precinct where the shooting occurred.
- When asked yesterday, a DPD spokesperson wasn't sure whether the expansion being proposed to council would cover the area near Livernois Avenue and Wyoming Street.
What they're saying: Some residents feel ShotSpotter expansion is an attempt to surveil their communities, says Joanna Velazquez, the campaign manager at Detroit Action.
- "Residents we have been talking with are aware that Shotspotter 100% of the time does not prevent gun violence — it's a response to it. They don't see the reliability or necessity of it," Velazquez tells Axios.
What's next: City Council is expected to vote next month on granting DPD's $8 million request to expand the gunshot surveillance company's presence.
