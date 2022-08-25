Detroit airport signs in Japanese go back 20 years

Ever wonder why Japanese is the secondary language on signs throughout DTW's McNamara Terminal?

✈️ Flying the news: Some internet sleuths speculated that the language was related to Detroit's auto industry ties, but we checked and got an answer that dates to 2002, when McNamara opened and Northwest Airlines was the terminal's primary carrier.

What they're saying: "Tokyo, Japan was a Northwest hub. We believe the terminal signage featured Japanese to assist customers traveling to or connecting through Detroit from Japan," airport spokesperson Erica Donerson tells Axios.