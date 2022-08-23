1 hour ago - Politics

Craig says he won't support Dixon

Samuel Robinson
Images of James Craig and Tudor Dixon shown side by side
James Craig and Tudor Dixon. Photos: Bill Pugliano and Joshua Lott/Getty Images

Former Detroit police chief James Craig, once the GOP's front-runner gubernatorial candidate, says he won't support Republican nominee Tudor Dixon.

  • Craig's refusal to support, first reported by Hour Detroit, is the latest in the GOP's disjointed effort to defeat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November.

The intrigue: Craig feels Dixon's abortion stance goes too far, telling the magazine that he would have supported certain exceptions for the procedure.

  • "At this point, I'm not supporting Tudor Dixon and I’m not supporting Governor Whitmer," Craig told Hour Detroit.
  • Craig told the Detroit News yesterday that he would support the Taxpayers Party's nominees before Dixon.

What they're saying: "My door will always be open for Chief Craig," Dixon tells Axios. "I would welcome his input on Detroit, policing and many other subjects."

  • "And, I would be glad to have his support if he changes his mind."

Between the lines: Craig, who once had the support of legislative leaders before his run was ended by a petition fraud scandal, earned just over 2% of the statewide vote as a write-in candidate in the primaries.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more