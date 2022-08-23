Former Detroit police chief James Craig, once the GOP's front-runner gubernatorial candidate, says he won't support Republican nominee Tudor Dixon.

Craig's refusal to support, first reported by Hour Detroit, is the latest in the GOP's disjointed effort to defeat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November.

The intrigue: Craig feels Dixon's abortion stance goes too far, telling the magazine that he would have supported certain exceptions for the procedure.

"At this point, I'm not supporting Tudor Dixon and I’m not supporting Governor Whitmer," Craig told Hour Detroit.

Craig told the Detroit News yesterday that he would support the Taxpayers Party's nominees before Dixon.

What they're saying: "My door will always be open for Chief Craig," Dixon tells Axios. "I would welcome his input on Detroit, policing and many other subjects."

"And, I would be glad to have his support if he changes his mind."

Between the lines: Craig, who once had the support of legislative leaders before his run was ended by a petition fraud scandal, earned just over 2% of the statewide vote as a write-in candidate in the primaries.