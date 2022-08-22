Belle Isle slide speeds up

There was a ton of excitement surrounding the return of the giant slide at Belle Isle, but it closed for adjustments Friday just hours after opening for sending riders airborne.

Why it matters: Frightening rides down the slide are a rite of passage growing up in Detroit.

It returned this year after several years of dormancy and immediately became talk of the town after a chaotic video posted by resident Andre Terrell went viral.

What they're saying: The slide's surface has now been waxed to slow down riders, per the Detroit News.

Of note: Rapper Gmac Cash released a song about the wild ride the next day.