Belle Isle slide speeds up

Samuel Robinson
Belle Isle slide
The slide was closed Sunday because of the weather, but that didn't stop eager riders from heading down without mats anyway. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

There was a ton of excitement surrounding the return of the giant slide at Belle Isle, but it closed for adjustments Friday just hours after opening for sending riders airborne.

Why it matters: Frightening rides down the slide are a rite of passage growing up in Detroit.

  • It returned this year after several years of dormancy and immediately became talk of the town after a chaotic video posted by resident Andre Terrell went viral.

What they're saying: The slide's surface has now been waxed to slow down riders, per the Detroit News.

Of note: Rapper Gmac Cash released a song about the wild ride the next day.

