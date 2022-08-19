What to do this weekend

It's the weekend! Here's what to do if you aren't planning to skip town for one last summer trip:

🐝 Beyoncé nite: On the heels of the release of her new album, "Renaissance," El Club is hosting a 21 and up event tonight at 9pm to celebrate Bey.

Tickets are $20.

🏎️ Woodward Dream Cruise: Car culture takes center stage on Saturday for the annual Dream Cruise up and down Woodward. Bring a lawn chair or just walk the avenue anywhere between Ferndale and Pontiac to take in the scene.

⚽ Detroit City FC vs. Louisville City FC: Le Rouge looks to avenge its U.S. Open Cup loss to Louisville on Saturday.

7:30pm at Keyworth Stadium

Tickets start at $12 if bought in advance.

🎨 Eastern Market art fair: The free event Sunday from 10am-5pm at the market's Shed 5 features the work of emerging artists under 30.