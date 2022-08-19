16 mins ago - News
News leaders celebrate Black journalism
The former home of the first Black-owned TV station in America played host to a celebration of local journalism yesterday.
- Black journalists and public relations professionals celebrated the Detroit chapter's 40th year as an affiliate of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) inside the WGPR Broadcast Museum on Jefferson Avenue.
Why it matters: Black journalists in Detroit were national trailblazers.
What they said: "I do feel like I've been a big supporter of NABJ," Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said.
- Duggan made a brief appearance at the event yesterday for an introduction statement. He noted several former Black reporters now working in various capacities throughout the city and the important role the Black press has had in telling Detroit's story.
- Organizers played video messages from NABJ president Dorothy Tucker, as well as Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.
