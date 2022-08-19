The former home of the first Black-owned TV station in America played host to a celebration of local journalism yesterday.

Black journalists and public relations professionals celebrated the Detroit chapter's 40th year as an affiliate of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) inside the WGPR Broadcast Museum on Jefferson Avenue.

Why it matters: Black journalists in Detroit were national trailblazers.

What they said: "I do feel like I've been a big supporter of NABJ," Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said.