Former Sala Thai spot in Eastern Market up for lease

Sala Thai's building is Eastern Market is up for lease after the longtime restaurant closed in April.

What they're saying: The Thai staple in an old fire station announced its closure on Facebook, not disclosing a reason. But its other location in Sterling Heights remains open.

Flashback: The restaurant previously operated in the Lafayette Park strip mall starting in 1994 before moving to Eastern Market in the early 2000s.

State of play: The 2,600-square-foot space is probably going to become another restaurant if it gets leased, but it could also be used for another type of retail, Beanstalk Real Estate Solutions associate broker Fred Klugman tells Axios.

It listed Monday, Klugman says.

💭 Annalise's thought bubble: I have some good memories at Sala Thai, but when it comes to Thai restaurants around there, I'm also a fan of Bai Mai Thai.