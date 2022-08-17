Lions once again have horrible Super Bowl odds

Data: FanDuel; Chart: Axios Visuals

The NFL season is nearing and — surprise — oddsmakers aren't optimistic 2023 will be the Lions' year.

Out of 32 teams, the Lions have the 26th best shot at winning Super Bowl LVII, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Be smart: A $100 bet on the Lions today would pay out $10,000 if they finally take home the Lombardi Trophy in February.

Catch up quick: The Lions are one of four teams to never win a Super Bowl. The last football championship in Detroit came nearly 70 years ago, in the pre-Super Bowl days, when the Lions beat the Cleveland Browns to win the 1957 NFL Championship.

They finished last season 3-13, good for last place in NFC North.

Yes, but: Detroit defeated the Green Bay Packers 37-30 in last year's season finale, which ended with a heartwarming speech from head coach Dan Campbell.

Of note: The Lions drafted Michigan standout Aidan Hutchinson, who made an impact in his first preseason game last week.

What's next: The Lions have two more preseason games before their Week 1 home opener Sept. 11 against the Eagles.