Crain's names Rocket Companies the region's fastest-growing business

The fastest-growing business in the region is — you guessed it — mortgage giant Rocket Companies.

Driving the news: Crain's Detroit Business released its Fast 50 list for 2021. Rocket, part of Dan Gilbert's portfolio of companies alongside Detroit's biggest landlord Bedrock, comes in ahead of Pontiac-based rival United Wholesale Mortgage.

Crain's ranked companies across metro Detroit using both their percentage and dollar-by-dollar revenue increases between 2018 and 2021.

Interesting things to note:

Rocket's revenue grew 207%, from $4.21 billion to $12.91 billion, while UWM's grew 122%, from $1.34 billion to $2.97 billion, per Crain's analysis.

Just five companies headquartered in Detroit are on the list, with construction contractor Walbridge at No. 7 — the next-highest-ranked after Rocket. Walbridge saw a 69% revenue increase to $2.26 billion.

headquartered in Detroit are on the list, with construction contractor Walbridge at No. 7 — the next-highest-ranked after Rocket. Walbridge saw a 69% revenue increase to $2.26 billion. Two other Detroit construction contractors made the list: Devon Industrial Group at No. 25 and the Christman Company at No. 28.

construction contractors made the list: Devon Industrial Group at No. 25 and the Christman Company at No. 28. Meat manufacturer E.W. Grobbel's Sons, at No. 41, is the only non-construction company based in the city that made the list other than Rocket.

Read the full report