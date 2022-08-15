Where to eat, play and stay in South Haven, 3 hours from Detroit

A port city bordering Lake Michigan, South Haven has a walkable downtown, a variety of restaurants and bars, beaches and a river that runs through the area.

Here's what to do, where to eat and drink, and where to stay.

Where to stay

1. Yelton Manor Boutique Hotel B&B

Designed as a large family home, The manor is ideal for big groups that want to socialize together for dinner and entertainment. The guest house, which has smaller common areas, provides a less social experience.

Features: Fireplace, jacuzzi, Wi-Fi, beach towels, cable TV

Rate: $175+ per night

Address: 140 N. Shore Dr.

2. Floating Cottage (Airbnb)

Part of the Harbor Club Resort and Marina, guests who stay in this Airbnb get a full resort experience. This includes access to the marina club house, a heated pool and access to rent boats, golf carts and bicycles.

Features: Pool, Wi-Fi, free parking, A/C

Rate: $757+ per night

Location: North South Haven

Photo: courtesy of Airbnb

Photo: courtesy of Airbnb

3. Riverfront Vacation Home (Airbnb)

Guests of this river-facing property get access to the Rabbit Hole Bar and the Mad-Hatter which has Ping-Pong, darts, and foosball.

Features: Private patio, free parking, washer and dryer

Rate: $450 per night

Location: Mitidieri Marina, North South Haven

Where to eat

1. Admiral Jack’s

Enjoy seafood and drinks on the river at Admiral Jack’s, a South Haven staple since 2013.

Photo: courtesy of Admiral Jack's

2. Maria’s Taste of Italy

A family-owned spot in South Haven, Maria’s is famous for its homemade meatballs and Italian sausage.

3. New Park Gastropub

New Park Gastropub offers sweet treats like a Nutella empanada, churros and fruity crème brulée, in addition to the variety of options on their menu,

What to do

1. Watch the sunset at the lighthouse

A great place to take in views of the horizon and the vast water, South Haven’s historic lighthouse has stood at the entrance of the Black River for over a century.

Photo: Sam Robinson/Axios

2. Visit the Michigan Maritime Museum

Check out the immersive exhibits and learn about some of this country’s most historic boats and ships.

Memorial Day Weekend–September Hours: Daily 10am-5pm

October-May hours: Check here for the updated schedule.

Address: 260 Dyckman Ave.

3. Take a boat ride along the Black River

Set sail along the Black River in replicas of vessels from the 19th and 20th century. Rides are free with admission to the Michigan Maritime Museum.