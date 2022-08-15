Where to eat, play and stay in South Haven, 3 hours from Detroit
A port city bordering Lake Michigan, South Haven has a walkable downtown, a variety of restaurants and bars, beaches and a river that runs through the area.
Here's what to do, where to eat and drink, and where to stay.
Where to stay
1. Yelton Manor Boutique Hotel B&B
Designed as a large family home, The manor is ideal for big groups that want to socialize together for dinner and entertainment. The guest house, which has smaller common areas, provides a less social experience.
- Features: Fireplace, jacuzzi, Wi-Fi, beach towels, cable TV
- Rate: $175+ per night
- Address: 140 N. Shore Dr.
2. Floating Cottage (Airbnb)
Part of the Harbor Club Resort and Marina, guests who stay in this Airbnb get a full resort experience. This includes access to the marina club house, a heated pool and access to rent boats, golf carts and bicycles.
- Features: Pool, Wi-Fi, free parking, A/C
- Rate: $757+ per night
- Location: North South Haven
3. Riverfront Vacation Home (Airbnb)
Guests of this river-facing property get access to the Rabbit Hole Bar and the Mad-Hatter which has Ping-Pong, darts, and foosball.
- Features: Private patio, free parking, washer and dryer
- Rate: $450 per night
- Location: Mitidieri Marina, North South Haven
Where to eat
Enjoy seafood and drinks on the river at Admiral Jack’s, a South Haven staple since 2013.
- Hours: Daily 11:30am-10pm
- Address: 515 Williams St.
A family-owned spot in South Haven, Maria’s is famous for its homemade meatballs and Italian sausage.
- Hours: Sunday-Thursday 11:30am-8pm (Closed Tuesdays), Friday-Saturday 11:30am-9pm
- Address: 330 Center St.
New Park Gastropub offers sweet treats like a Nutella empanada, churros and fruity crème brulée, in addition to the variety of options on their menu,
- Hours: Sunday 11am-5pm, Wednesday-Thursday 4-9pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-9pm
- Address: 402 Eagle St.
What to do
1. Watch the sunset at the lighthouse
A great place to take in views of the horizon and the vast water, South Haven’s historic lighthouse has stood at the entrance of the Black River for over a century.
- Address: Water St.
2. Visit the Michigan Maritime Museum
Check out the immersive exhibits and learn about some of this country’s most historic boats and ships.
- Memorial Day Weekend–September Hours: Daily 10am-5pm
- October-May hours: Check here for the updated schedule.
- Address: 260 Dyckman Ave.
3. Take a boat ride along the Black River
Set sail along the Black River in replicas of vessels from the 19th and 20th century. Rides are free with admission to the Michigan Maritime Museum.
- Hours: Check here for the updated schedule and to purchase tickets.
- Address: 260 Dyckman Ave.
