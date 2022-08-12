Pistons seek input for Rouge Park rec center
The $20 million donation from Pistons owner Tom Gores to construct a new 25,000 sq. ft. recreation center at Rouge Park won't be the end of the organization's involvement with the project.
Driving the news: The city's parks and rec department and the Pistons held a meeting at Brennan Pool Wednesday night for input from residents on what kind of amenities they want included.
What they're saying: Erika Swilley, the Pistons' vice president of community and responsibility, tells Axios the Pistons aren't going to just cut a check to build the building, which will be owned and operated by the city.
- "We'll run camps and clinics that are free to the community," she says. "There are ideas to bring in services that you might not see at a typical community center."
State of play: Less than 60% of Detroiters are within 15 miles of a recreation center.
- The largest indoor recreation access gap in the city is in the Cody Rouge neighborhood, one with a high youth and senior population.
- The proposed facility will provide access for over 24,000 residents and allow for year-round use.
- Planners are teasing areas for concessions, laundry, internet access, classes, a fitness center and gymnasium.
Yes, but: Several residents who spoke up Wednesday were disappointed to learn there are no plans to construct an indoor pool for winter use.
What's next: Construction is set to begin next summer.
- You can provide input used to shape what's inside the recreation center here.
- There are two more community meetings set for this fall and next year.
