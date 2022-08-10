Hamtramck's tiny taco spot is getting bigger.

The intrigue: Dos Locos Tacos, the hole in the wall taqueria with only about 10 bar seats, is growing into the former New Martha Washington Bakery location next door.

Owner Mike Petrack purchased the former bakery and began renovations in April.

He tells Axios the work is done, but it will take another month before they can open the new space and finish the Wayne County licensing process with Wayne County.

Flashback: Opened in 2018 inside the former Campau Tower space, Dos Locos has become a local staple and is even home to the occasional house show.

The walls are littered with flyers for open mic nights and art festivals.

State of play: Tacos and burritos are available in vegetarian and halal as well as traditional options.

To drink, they have fountain pop, jarritos and horchata.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: Don't forget to drench your taco or burrito in the restaurant's 2 Dogs cherry habanero or black garlic habanero sauce.

💭 Joe's thought bubble: Many taco places just serve the same style of taco — corn tortillas, cilantro, onion and salsa — with different protein options.

Dos Locos breaks the mold with different combos of corn and flour tortillas and toppings like pineapple salsa and red cabbage. The chorizo was my favorite.

If you go: Tuesday-Friday, 12pm-12am, and Saturday and Sunday, 3pm- 3am.