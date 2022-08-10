Dos Locos expands to a second location
Hamtramck's tiny taco spot is getting bigger.
The intrigue: Dos Locos Tacos, the hole in the wall taqueria with only about 10 bar seats, is growing into the former New Martha Washington Bakery location next door.
- Owner Mike Petrack purchased the former bakery and began renovations in April.
- He tells Axios the work is done, but it will take another month before they can open the new space and finish the Wayne County licensing process with Wayne County.
Flashback: Opened in 2018 inside the former Campau Tower space, Dos Locos has become a local staple and is even home to the occasional house show.
- The walls are littered with flyers for open mic nights and art festivals.
State of play: Tacos and burritos are available in vegetarian and halal as well as traditional options.
- To drink, they have fountain pop, jarritos and horchata.
💭 Sam's thought bubble: Don't forget to drench your taco or burrito in the restaurant's 2 Dogs cherry habanero or black garlic habanero sauce.
💭 Joe's thought bubble: Many taco places just serve the same style of taco — corn tortillas, cilantro, onion and salsa — with different protein options.
- Dos Locos breaks the mold with different combos of corn and flour tortillas and toppings like pineapple salsa and red cabbage. The chorizo was my favorite.
If you go: Tuesday-Friday, 12pm-12am, and Saturday and Sunday, 3pm- 3am.
