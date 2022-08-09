43 mins ago - News

Your trash might sit curbside an extra day

Joe Guillen
A Detroit clean-up crew
A city cleanup crew. Photo: City of Detroit via Flickr

Citywide trash pickup could be a day or two later than usual because of staffing shortages, the city announced Monday.

  • It's unclear how long staffing challenges will persist.

Why it matters: Trash collection is among Detroit's most essential services, but pickup was also delayed earlier this year by the same issues.

What's happening: An undetermined number of households could be affected.

  • The city is telling residents to continue placing their trash and recycling containers curbside on schedule and leave them there until their contents are collected.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more