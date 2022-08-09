43 mins ago - News
Your trash might sit curbside an extra day
Citywide trash pickup could be a day or two later than usual because of staffing shortages, the city announced Monday.
- It's unclear how long staffing challenges will persist.
Why it matters: Trash collection is among Detroit's most essential services, but pickup was also delayed earlier this year by the same issues.
What's happening: An undetermined number of households could be affected.
- The city is telling residents to continue placing their trash and recycling containers curbside on schedule and leave them there until their contents are collected.
