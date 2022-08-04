Asian Corned Beef delivers bang for your buck

👋 Hello people. It's Sam. The egg rolls at Asian Corned Beef are really good, really cheap and will hold you over for hours.

The intrigue: Three egg rolls — I ordered corned beef, lobster and chicken — will fill you up for under $12.

At the bottom of the wrap holding the lobster egg roll was a small pool of garlic butter, which sprayed across my lap as I bit into the roll. Quite the experience.

The cashier told me the thousand island sauce is their most popular option, but I thought the duck sauce was the better fit.

Details: I'd been meaning to try Asian Corned Beef after Detroit food Tik Toker @Bonnie.babyyyy gave it her stamp of approval.

The bottom line: Try it the next time you need your lunch to carry you into dinner.

Lou's Deli also serves corned beef egg rolls — I'll have to try those next.

If you go: 12300 Woodward Ave. in Highland Park or 13660 Wyoming Ave., both open daily 11am-10pm except Sundays.