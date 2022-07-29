Deciding who represents Detroit in the state Legislature

Michigan's redistricting process means Detroit's state Legislature districts are now more mixed in with suburban cities.

What they're saying: The new districts are "creating an opportunity for regional connection between the city and suburbs that hasn't existed in generations, if at all," Sheila Cockrel of Citizen Detroit tells Axios.

Yes, but: It could also mute the voices of Detroiters.

"It's going to be important that the new delegation, which is going to have suburban people … work very closely with the city administration to ensure Detroit's interests are protected," Cockrel says.

Races of interest:

🗳️ 8th state Senate district: This new district, which runs from Birmingham along Woodward through Royal Oak and Ferndale into northwest Detroit, is the only race where two incumbent senators are going head-to-head. The Democratic victor is expected to win in November.

Mallory McMorrow of Royal Oak gained national attention for a viral speech this election cycle and raised $1 million in its wake.

Marshall Bullock of Detroit, a former city district official and the Legislative Black Caucus chair, is known for staying out of the spotlight and "developing relationships behind the scenes," per news service Gongwer.

🗳️ 7th state Senate district: The new area ranges from a piece of Detroit along 8 Mile up to Auburn Hills — meaning the city with huge public transit need is paired with a community that opted out of regional bus system SMART earlier this year.

Democratic Sen. Jeremy Moss of Southfield is running against Ryan Foster — a former Southfield council candidate, per Hometown Life.

Republican Corinne Khederian is unopposed.

Worth your time: Read analysis on Detroit and Michigan's top races in our comprehensive voter's guide.