Disgruntled Tigers fans can't stay away

Data: Baseball Reference and Worth; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

Growing frustrations over the front office hasn't kept fans away from Comerica Park this year.

What's happening: The Tigers are one of just seven teams that are seeing an increase in attendance since 2019 as the rest of the league struggles to get back to pre-pandemic levels.

This is despite being in second-last place in the AL Central after promising fans a rebuild was in the rearview mirror.

Should the pace hold, this will be the fifth consecutive non-pandemic-restricted MLB season with declining attendance.

Between the lines: A group of fans wore bags over their heads Tuesday for "Fire Al Avila Night" at the ballpark, in reference to the team's unpopular general manager.

"They're stupid in my opinion," Eli Bashi, a fan at the game, tells Axios. "You don't buy tickets to something you're protesting."

What they're saying: Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal, who started yesterday's 4-3 comeback win over the Padres, gave the fans a shoutout for a strong turnout during the team's recent homestand.