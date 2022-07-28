City Council approves payout offers for Black Lives Matter protesters

Detroit is offering payouts totaling $1.26 million to settle lawsuits filed in the wake of the 2020 racial justice protests.

Driving the news: City Council approved a contract Tuesday allowing the city's lawyers to make "offers of judgment" in five cases, including more than $1 million for members of Detroit Will Breathe.

The anti-police brutality activist group filed suit over alleged excessive use of force by police during Black Lives Matter demonstrations ignited by George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis.

The intrigue: The reasons behind making the offers are in a confidential memo, per the law department.

What they're saying: An attorney representing DWB told BridgeDetroit that the suit wasn't about money and it's concerning that the city isn't offering any injunctive relief.

The other side: A city lawyer told Bridge that the "overwhelming majority of Detroit Police Department officers conducted themselves with courage and honor during the George Floyd protests."