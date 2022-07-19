1 hour ago - News

📈 Relentless inflation in Detroit

Joe Guillen
Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

High food and gas prices in metro Detroit are driving a serious inflation spike.

Why it matters: Inflation recently hit a four-decade high nationally, which could help trigger a recession.

By the numbers: The cost of local consumer goods at the end of June increased 3% over the past two months.

  • That follows a trend – prices are up an average of 9.7% in the past year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index.
  • Food prices jumped 12% in the last year and gasoline is up 64%.

Yes, but: Metro Detroit drivers are paying less at the pump lately.

  • The average cost per gallon yesterday was $4.65 — 22 cents lower than last week.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more