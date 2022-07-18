👋 Hey, Annalise here. If you haven't tried an avocado smoothie yet, you must.

No, this is not some sort of millennial, trend-driven obsession. Do you see any toast?

Why it matters: Often used in savory cooking, the nutritious fruit is also blended into dessert drinks across the world. Naturally, there's places in Detroit to get them.

The avocado's creamy texture lends itself so darn well to being blended with ice for a thick, milkshake-like drink with a sweet-savory edge.

My picks:

🥑 Vitamin Juice: Star among this place's many smoothies is avocado, which you can get plain, or with mango or strawberry ($7.49). It's made with milk, honey, ice and a house ingredient, "vitamin juice," that resembles melted vanilla ice cream.

The small chain has a spot on Springwells Street in southwest Detroit, but I went to the Dearborn location.

🧊 Pho Lucky: The Vietnamese fruit shake (sinh tố bơ) — the avocado smoothie iteration I was first introduced to — is made at this Midtown restaurant with ice, sweetened condensed milk and sugar ($4.95). You can feel the crunch of the ice, making it more smoothie-like than the previous contender.

There's also locations in Redford and Novi.

🥬 Michigan Squeeze Station: I prefer my smoothie all avocado all the time, but if you must add vegetables, Squeeze Station's "green energy" with avocado, banana, kale, spinach and more is a refreshing option in a fun space ($8).

This spot with a patio, events and food is on Michigan Avenue in southwest Detroit.