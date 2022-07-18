15 mins ago - Food and Drink

Where to get the best avocado smoothies in Detroit

Annalise Frank
Two avocado smoothies from two different places.
The drink in question from Pho Lucky (left) and Vitamin Juice. Photos: Annalise Frank/Axios

👋 Hey, Annalise here. If you haven't tried an avocado smoothie yet, you must.

  • No, this is not some sort of millennial, trend-driven obsession. Do you see any toast?

Why it matters: Often used in savory cooking, the nutritious fruit is also blended into dessert drinks across the world. Naturally, there's places in Detroit to get them.

  • The avocado's creamy texture lends itself so darn well to being blended with ice for a thick, milkshake-like drink with a sweet-savory edge.

My picks:

🥑 Vitamin Juice: Star among this place's many smoothies is avocado, which you can get plain, or with mango or strawberry ($7.49). It's made with milk, honey, ice and a house ingredient, "vitamin juice," that resembles melted vanilla ice cream.

  • The small chain has a spot on Springwells Street in southwest Detroit, but I went to the Dearborn location.

🧊 Pho Lucky: The Vietnamese fruit shake (sinh tố bơ) — the avocado smoothie iteration I was first introduced to — is made at this Midtown restaurant with ice, sweetened condensed milk and sugar ($4.95). You can feel the crunch of the ice, making it more smoothie-like than the previous contender.

🥬 Michigan Squeeze Station: I prefer my smoothie all avocado all the time, but if you must add vegetables, Squeeze Station's "green energy" with avocado, banana, kale, spinach and more is a refreshing option in a fun space ($8).

  • This spot with a patio, events and food is on Michigan Avenue in southwest Detroit.
A smoothie in a glass labeled "Michigan Squeeze Station" is pictured in front of graffiti.
The "green energy" smoothie at Michigan Squeeze Station. Photo: Annalise Frank/Axios
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more