Where to get the best avocado smoothies in Detroit
👋 Hey, Annalise here. If you haven't tried an avocado smoothie yet, you must.
- No, this is not some sort of millennial, trend-driven obsession. Do you see any toast?
Why it matters: Often used in savory cooking, the nutritious fruit is also blended into dessert drinks across the world. Naturally, there's places in Detroit to get them.
- The avocado's creamy texture lends itself so darn well to being blended with ice for a thick, milkshake-like drink with a sweet-savory edge.
My picks:
🥑 Vitamin Juice: Star among this place's many smoothies is avocado, which you can get plain, or with mango or strawberry ($7.49). It's made with milk, honey, ice and a house ingredient, "vitamin juice," that resembles melted vanilla ice cream.
- The small chain has a spot on Springwells Street in southwest Detroit, but I went to the Dearborn location.
🧊 Pho Lucky: The Vietnamese fruit shake (sinh tố bơ) — the avocado smoothie iteration I was first introduced to — is made at this Midtown restaurant with ice, sweetened condensed milk and sugar ($4.95). You can feel the crunch of the ice, making it more smoothie-like than the previous contender.
- There's also locations in Redford and Novi.
🥬 Michigan Squeeze Station: I prefer my smoothie all avocado all the time, but if you must add vegetables, Squeeze Station's "green energy" with avocado, banana, kale, spinach and more is a refreshing option in a fun space ($8).
- This spot with a patio, events and food is on Michigan Avenue in southwest Detroit.
