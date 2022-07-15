Some big names have tour stops here this weekend including Kevin Hart, Patti LaBelle, and Elton John.

Meanwhile, here are a few community events across the city this weekend:

🧺 Blues in the Park: East Poletown hosts a free picnic and blues concert every Sunday from 3:30-9pm where musicians, community vendors and residents pack a vacant lot with food and beer.

Read Deadline Detroit's dispatch from the most recent event.

🇵🇰 Pakistani food pop-up: Khana Detroit's biweekly street food pop-up returns to the Corktown Ima Noodles patio today at 6pm.

Local DJs Kyle Hall, Meftah and Deon Jamar will provide music throughout the evening.

Khana is now open Tuesday and Friday for the rest of the year.

🎉 African World Festival: The Wright Museum's 39th annual festival is back Friday through Sunday at Hart Plaza with international performers, over 150 food and art vendors and special programming for families.