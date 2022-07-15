Things to do this weekend in Detroit
Some big names have tour stops here this weekend including Kevin Hart, Patti LaBelle, and Elton John.
Meanwhile, here are a few community events across the city this weekend:
🧺 Blues in the Park: East Poletown hosts a free picnic and blues concert every Sunday from 3:30-9pm where musicians, community vendors and residents pack a vacant lot with food and beer.
- Read Deadline Detroit's dispatch from the most recent event.
🇵🇰 Pakistani food pop-up: Khana Detroit's biweekly street food pop-up returns to the Corktown Ima Noodles patio today at 6pm.
- Local DJs Kyle Hall, Meftah and Deon Jamar will provide music throughout the evening.
- Khana is now open Tuesday and Friday for the rest of the year.
🎉 African World Festival: The Wright Museum's 39th annual festival is back Friday through Sunday at Hart Plaza with international performers, over 150 food and art vendors and special programming for families.
- Tickets: Free for museum members, $15 for adults, $10 for kids under 12 and free for children under three.
