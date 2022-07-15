Detroit could be getting cannabis consumption events soon

Cannabis consumption events are on the horizon in Detroit, including a 500-attendee bash hosted by NBA veteran Al Harrington's brand, Viola.

Driving the news: The company is among the city's first licensed cannabis event organizers after recreational cannabis sales were finally approved in April.

Viola sells pot in five states — including a medical shop in southwest Detroit — and has thrown events elsewhere with celebrities, athletes and influencers.

The latest: The company is applying for an event in late September or early October at a yet-to-be-disclosed location.

What they're saying: If accepted by the city, the event would offer pot to consume on site — plus promote the brand and educate attendees about marijuana laws, Najee Tyler, Viola's director of brand marketing, tells Axios.

"The biggest thing is, of course, we're a Black-owned brand, and there's a really huge gap of education for cannabis, still, in Detroit," he says.

The intrigue: Beyond the potential September gathering, Viola wants to host a regular series of events on its own property, which has a big parking lot and waterfront view.

"We have some really cool ideas that we never honestly thought would be able to come to life in Detroit," Tyler says. One of those is a consumption music festival.

State of play: Applications are open for those wanting to host an event where weed can be legally ingested. They need two licenses: an organizer license, then one for the specific event. City Council also needs to approve the event.

Six cannabis event organizers are licensed in Detroit, but no individual events have been approved yet.

The big picture: Recreational grow licenses are available now, too. Three companies are licensed so far, per state records.

The city won't start taking applications for retail shops and consumption lounges until Aug. 1 — a cause of controversy because Detroit is way behind other Michigan cities in getting the lucrative recreational industry up and running.

Medical sales are no longer fruitful, leaving retailers in the city with little revenue to support themselves while they wait for a shot at a rec license.

Zoom out: Eleven consumption events have been held in other cities — fewer than expected after recreational was passed in 2018. The pandemic is to blame, as well as many cities deciding to prohibit them.