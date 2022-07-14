11 hours ago - News

Resident applications open for reparations task force

Samuel Robinson
Photo illustration of an abstract collage of a Black hand holding a pen, a redlining map of Detroit and a sign for I-375.
Photo illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Photos: National Archives via Mapping Inequality, Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The city is looking for residents to help craft its response to centuries of systemic racism.

State of play: Applications are now open through Oct. 10 to Detroit residents of six or more years who want to join the Reparations Task Force.

Context: The task force was established as a result of a ballot initiative to further explore the implementation of a community reparations program.

Details: City Council President Mary Sheffield told BridgeDetroit she plans to appoint Planning Commission chair Lauren Hood, attorney and developer Chase Cantrell and Keith Williams and Dorian Tyus of the Michigan Democratic Party to the task force's executive committee

What's next: The city will select 18 nominees and vote for the task force members by Dec. 10.

