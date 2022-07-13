Data: Equifax, Moody's Analytics; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

✋ More people are leaving Michigan than moving in.

Data from Moody's Analytics ranking the net difference of a state's population between January 2021 and February 2022 shows that 169,950 people moved here during that time period while 186,390 moved out.

Why it matters: Luring new residents and keeping the ones already here has been a persistent goal of Republican and Democratic leaders.

2020 Census results revealed Michigan had the fifth-lowest population growth in the nation over the past decade.

That drain cost the state a congressional district last year.

Zoom out: We ranked 10th in overall outbound migration, losing a higher percentage of residents than most of our Midwest neighbors.