19 hours ago - News
Leaving the mitten
✋ More people are leaving Michigan than moving in.
- Data from Moody's Analytics ranking the net difference of a state's population between January 2021 and February 2022 shows that 169,950 people moved here during that time period while 186,390 moved out.
Why it matters: Luring new residents and keeping the ones already here has been a persistent goal of Republican and Democratic leaders.
- 2020 Census results revealed Michigan had the fifth-lowest population growth in the nation over the past decade.
- That drain cost the state a congressional district last year.
Zoom out: We ranked 10th in overall outbound migration, losing a higher percentage of residents than most of our Midwest neighbors.
