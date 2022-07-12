24 hours ago - Food and Drink

Happiness via juice from Fork in Nigeria food truck

Annalise Frank
Two images show a burgundy-colored juice and a bowl of stew.
Zobo Juice and the stewed beans meal. Photos: Annalise Frank/Axios

👋 Annalise here. I really need to tell you about a beverage.

What's happening: I had lunch yesterday at Fork in Nigeria, a popular food truck on Livernois Avenue looking to open a sit-down restaurant.

  • Their signature drink is Zobo Juice, a refreshing $5 hibiscus tea with warm spices — ginger, cloves, cinnamon — and pineapple. It's also called sorrel drink.
  • I sipped it while waiting for my meal, and it was … so delightful. I'll be thinking about it all week.

Yes, but: Fork has good food, too. I chose stewed black-eyed peas with plantain and mixed sautéed veggies ($14.50) from the menu's substantial vegan section. It was a little spicy and hit the spot.

  • They also serve things like oxtails on rice, stewed beef tips or chicken, steak, and their "viral" starchy, ball-shaped fufu.

If you go: Check Facebook to confirm the truck is in its usual spot at 19228 Livernois.

Customers wait outside the Fork in Nigeria food truck on Livernois Avenue.
Fork in Nigeria, parked at 19228 Livernois Ave. Photo: Annalise Frank/Axios
