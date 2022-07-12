Happiness via juice from Fork in Nigeria food truck

👋 Annalise here. I really need to tell you about a beverage.

What's happening: I had lunch yesterday at Fork in Nigeria, a popular food truck on Livernois Avenue looking to open a sit-down restaurant.

Their signature drink is Zobo Juice, a refreshing $5 hibiscus tea with warm spices — ginger, cloves, cinnamon — and pineapple. It's also called sorrel drink.

I sipped it while waiting for my meal, and it was … so delightful. I'll be thinking about it all week.

Yes, but: Fork has good food, too. I chose stewed black-eyed peas with plantain and mixed sautéed veggies ($14.50) from the menu's substantial vegan section. It was a little spicy and hit the spot.

They also serve things like oxtails on rice, stewed beef tips or chicken, steak, and their "viral" starchy, ball-shaped fufu.

If you go: Check Facebook to confirm the truck is in its usual spot at 19228 Livernois.