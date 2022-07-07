18 mins ago - News

Wednesday afternoon block party

Samuel Robinson
Kodak Black in Detroit
Kodak Black arrives for the video shoot wearing a U of M shirt. Photo: Sam Robinson/Axios

A video shoot for an unreleased song by Detroit rapper Icewear Vezzo and rap superstar Kodak Black turned into a block party yesterday.

  • Police shut down the streets surrounding O'Brien Park on the east side, where about 300 people came to watch the production.

What they're saying: "Anybody hopping on the Michigan sound, I appreciate people supporting this movement," Flint rapper KrispyLife Kidd, who participated in the video, tells Axios.

Drone shot of Kodak Black video shoot at O'Brien Park
Kodak Black's video shoot at O'Brien Park brought out food trucks, photographers and fans to the city's east side. Samuel Robinson/Axios
