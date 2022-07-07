Wednesday afternoon block party

A video shoot for an unreleased song by Detroit rapper Icewear Vezzo and rap superstar Kodak Black turned into a block party yesterday.

Police shut down the streets surrounding O'Brien Park on the east side, where about 300 people came to watch the production.

What they're saying: "Anybody hopping on the Michigan sound, I appreciate people supporting this movement," Flint rapper KrispyLife Kidd, who participated in the video, tells Axios.