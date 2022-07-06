State budget includes millions for Detroit projects
The $76 billion state budget deal approved last week includes hundreds of millions for Detroit museums, development projects and other programs.
Why it matters: While city lawmakers struggle to pass new state laws with a majority-Republican legislature, they can still bring home wins through the state budget.
Driving the news: Detroit's carve-outs are part of $1 billion in the state budget for lawmakers' hometown projects, the Detroit News reports.
Local recipients include:
🚧 Detroit Center for Innovation: $100 million toward building a new research and innovation center near Little Caesars Arena. The center involves U of M, Olympia Development and Stephen Ross' Related Companies. It's estimated to cost a total of $250 million.
- A spokesperson for the project declined an interview but in a statement thanked the governor and lawmakers "for their vision in making this investment in Michigan."
🏥 Karmanos Cancer Institute: $100 million for a cancer treatment facility operated by Wayne State University.
🏦 Community development financial institutions: $75 million for various CDFIs throughout the state.
- Detroit has a concentration of these financial organizations, which offer loans in low-income communities often underserved by traditional banks.
- "That's going to be a game changer for a variety of neighborhood areas across the city," Rep. Joe Tate (D-Detroit) vice chair of the House Appropriations Committee, tells Axios.
🚴♀️ Joe Louis Greenway: $40 million for the 27.5-mile pedestrian and bike path designed to give neighborhood residents better access to the riverfront.
- The Legislature also approved $60 million in a $4.8 billion infrastructure spending bill earlier this year.
🥬 Eastern Market: $12 million to upgrade food storage infrastructure at the city's historic community marketplace.
🖼️ Museums: $10 million for Midtown's Charles Wright Museum and Detroit Historical Museum.
🍎 Education: Tate also touts an increase in funding for K-12 public schools in the next fiscal year.
- Per pupil funding increased to $9,150 from $8,700.
- "In a city like Detroit, that's going to be significant," Tate says.
The bottom line: "I think people can be proud of what we've done on the education side, as well as funding for capital improvements," Tate says.
