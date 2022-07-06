2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Hamtramck's Mediterranean mainstay
👋 Hi, it's Sam. Boostan Cafe's chicken shawarma sandwich has been my most purchased food item (sorry coney dog fans) since moving to Detroit last summer.
What's happening: Other than sandwiches, the restaurant offers large portions from a hodgepodge of cultures, including Americanized versions of classic Middle Eastern dishes.
- Fresh juice is reasonably priced and available by the quarter gallon.
- I recommend the mango lemonade smoothie.
If you go: The Yemeni-run shawarma spot at Holbrook and Conant in Hamtramck is open daily for takeout and delivery from 9am to midnight.
- Boostan also has a Detroit location at 5101 East McNichols Road.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.