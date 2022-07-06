👋 Hi, it's Sam. Boostan Cafe's chicken shawarma sandwich has been my most purchased food item (sorry coney dog fans) since moving to Detroit last summer.

What's happening: Other than sandwiches, the restaurant offers large portions from a hodgepodge of cultures, including Americanized versions of classic Middle Eastern dishes.

Fresh juice is reasonably priced and available by the quarter gallon.

I recommend the mango lemonade smoothie.

If you go: The Yemeni-run shawarma spot at Holbrook and Conant in Hamtramck is open daily for takeout and delivery from 9am to midnight.