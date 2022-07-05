Early voting now underway

"It is officially election season here in Michigan," Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson declared at a press conference last week at Pontiac City Hall.

How it works: Any Michigan voter can use an absentee ballot to cast their vote before Aug. 1 at 4 pm.

The ballots, available at city and township clerk's offices, can be returned either at those clerk's offices, drop boxes or through the mail during the 40 days before the upcoming Aug. 2 election.

Context: In 2020, Benson's office mailed absentee ballot applications to every registered voter partly due to the pandemic, but this year you'll have to request an absentee ballot application.

Request your ballot in person and you can cast your votes all in the same visit.

What they're saying: "We want to encourage everyone to start making a plan to vote," Benson said.