1 hour ago - Sports
Wings-Avalanche feud revisited in documentary
Hockey fans are reliving the bitter Red Wings-Avalanche rivalry thanks to a new ESPN documentary.
- "Unrivaled" premiered Sunday, the same day the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup, and airs throughout the week on ESPN+.
The intrigue: Fists flew and blood spilled when Colorado and Detroit took the ice in the late 90s.
- The two-hour documentary gives a behind the scenes look at how the fiercest rivalry in hockey took shape.
