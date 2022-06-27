53 mins ago - Business
Mustang's Mach-E tops in electric vehicle popularity in Detroit
As electric vehicles increasingly become Americans' preference, local drivers are most interested in the Ford Mustang Mach-E.
Why it matters: Recent vehicle registration data from S&P Global Mobility show Ford's strategy to compete with Tesla is working — at least in the Detroit area.
Yes, but: EV ownership remains relatively low in Detroit at 1.6%, compared to 14.7% in Los Angeles, according S&P Global Mobility.
Driving the news: Consumer interest in electric vehicles has hit a global tipping point, Axios' Joann Muller writes.
- More than half of car buyers, 52%, say they want their next car to be an EV, according to an Ernst & Young survey of 13,000 people in 18 countries.
- That's a leap of 22 percentage points in two years, and the first time that EV interest exceeded 50%, the company said.
