What the reversal of Roe v. Wade means for Michigan

Abortion rights in Michigan are now in question after today's Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade.

Abortion is legal for now due to an injunction against the state's long-dormant 1931 abortion ban.

Why it matters: Michigan is among several states with pre-Roe abortion bans still on the books, per Axios' Oriana Gonzalez.

And the number of statewide abortions has increased in recent years.

Details: Under the 1931 law, most abortions are illegal and punishable by up to four years in prison.

There are no exceptions for rape or incest, only to preserve the mother's life. Roe superseded the law, but it never was repealed.

A person who performs an abortion could be charged with a felony, potentially including doctors or women who self-abort either through a procedure or medication.

State of play: A Court of Claims judge temporarily suspended potential enforcement of the dormant law.

But the Republican-controlled Legislature asked a state judge this month to make the 1931 abortion ban enforceable after the Supreme Court overturns Roe, Bridge Michigan reports.

Between the lines: An abortion ban would especially endanger the lives of Black women in Michigan who are already dealing with across-the-board health care inequities.

They are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women.

Yes, but: Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, Attorney General Dana Nessel and other county prosecutors have said they will not enforce the 1931 law.

