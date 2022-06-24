What the reversal of Roe v. Wade means for Michigan
Abortion rights in Michigan are now in question after today's Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade.
- Abortion is legal for now due to an injunction against the state's long-dormant 1931 abortion ban.
Why it matters: Michigan is among several states with pre-Roe abortion bans still on the books, per Axios' Oriana Gonzalez.
- And the number of statewide abortions has increased in recent years.
Details: Under the 1931 law, most abortions are illegal and punishable by up to four years in prison.
- There are no exceptions for rape or incest, only to preserve the mother's life. Roe superseded the law, but it never was repealed.
- A person who performs an abortion could be charged with a felony, potentially including doctors or women who self-abort either through a procedure or medication.
State of play: A Court of Claims judge temporarily suspended potential enforcement of the dormant law.
- But the Republican-controlled Legislature asked a state judge this month to make the 1931 abortion ban enforceable after the Supreme Court overturns Roe, Bridge Michigan reports.
Between the lines: An abortion ban would especially endanger the lives of Black women in Michigan who are already dealing with across-the-board health care inequities.
- They are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women.
Yes, but: Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, Attorney General Dana Nessel and other county prosecutors have said they will not enforce the 1931 law.
