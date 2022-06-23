Data: Axios/Ipsos poll. Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

More Americans are returning to their pre-pandemic lives.

Nearly a third believe the pandemic is over, according to the latest Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Why it matters: The results show how Americans' views on pandemic life have evolved as cases rise in a post-mandate world, Axios' Margaret Talev writes.

The big picture: Just 31% of survey respondents say they believe the pandemic is over, unchanged from last month. But 42% say they’ve returned to their normal, pre-COVID lives, up from just 15% in January.

Half say the media is exaggerating COVID-'s threat.

And 68% say we're moving toward a time when the virus won't interrupt our daily lives.

📬 How about you — how are you feeling right now? Email [email protected] and let us know.