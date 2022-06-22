Two high-ranking Michigan Republicans — Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R-Clarklake) and Oversight Committee Chairman Ed McBroom (R-Vulcan) — were subpoenaed by the U.S. House committee on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Driving the news: The Jan. 6 committee released part of its interview with Shirkey yesterday in a hearing focused on former President Trump's campaign to pressure state and local officials on election results.

Shirkey revealed that he told the former president that state Republicans in control of the Legislature would follow voting laws even amid pressure from Trump's team.

Details: The committee also subpoenaed Michigan Republican Party Chair Laura Cox, who said a slate of "alternate electors" were planning to hide overnight in the Michigan Capitol to cast their votes. She called the scheme "insane and inappropriate."

McBroom told the Free Press he complied with the subpoena, but refused to publicly testify despite the committee's request to do so.

What they're saying: "​​Saying that I was surprised is an understatement," McBroom said in a Senate speech last week. "Michigan is a sovereign state whose Legislature cannot just be called to heel by the U.S. Congress. Every member of this body should take offense to the notion that we should be expected to present our work to the federal government."

As for Shirkey, "the Majority Leader received a subpoena and fulfilled it by interviewing with committee staff. He was not asked to testify in the public hearings," a spokesperson tells Axios.

Flashback: McBroom's GOP-led oversight committee's report on the 2020 election found no evidence of widespread voter fraud.