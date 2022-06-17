1 hour ago - News

High-rise residents relocate after air conditioning failure

Joe Guillen
Jeffersonian apartments in Detroit
Jeffersonian apartments. Photo: Annalise Frank/Axios

Residents at the long-standing Jeffersonian high-rise apartment building are being told to relocate during this week's excessive heat warning because the building has no air conditioning.

  • Households will receive a $400 rent concession, Outlier Media reports.
  • Repairs are expected within two weeks.

Why it matters: The disturbance hit the 410-unit building right as temperatures pushed 100, underscoring a struggle many residents face to find adequate, affordable housing.

What they're saying: "If I could leave this place and just go to a shelter with my kids and never come back, I would," resident Angel Marino tells Outlier. "It's not about the heat wave, this place has been hell on our lives."

  • Marino also described past bug infestation, broken elevators and unfilled service requests.

The other side: A regional director for building manager Hayman Co. was onsite Wednesday but declined to comment, according to Outlier.

