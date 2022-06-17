Residents at the long-standing Jeffersonian high-rise apartment building are being told to relocate during this week's excessive heat warning because the building has no air conditioning.

Households will receive a $400 rent concession, Outlier Media reports.

Repairs are expected within two weeks.

Why it matters: The disturbance hit the 410-unit building right as temperatures pushed 100, underscoring a struggle many residents face to find adequate, affordable housing.

What they're saying: "If I could leave this place and just go to a shelter with my kids and never come back, I would," resident Angel Marino tells Outlier. "It's not about the heat wave, this place has been hell on our lives."

Marino also described past bug infestation, broken elevators and unfilled service requests.

The other side: A regional director for building manager Hayman Co. was onsite Wednesday but declined to comment, according to Outlier.