Senate Republicans block resolution for Pride Month

State Senate Republicans blocked a resolution this week to recognize June as Pride month.

The action is a reversal from 2021 when the Michigan Legislature passed an identical resolution for the first time.

What they're saying: "This is clearly an intentional target against our community," Jeremy Moss, Michigan's first openly gay senator and the bill's sponsor, tells Axios. "This isn't just me decrying it from within the community — it's plain for anyone to see."

"(Republicans') agenda is to make you fear the gay agenda," Moss (D-Southfield) said on the Senate floor. "I will not be gaslit that this is my problem."

What's happening: The resolution failed to pass after suggestions by Senate Leader Mike Shirkey(R-Clarklake) to remove certain clauses affirming the struggle LGBTQ+ Michiganders have faced were rejected by Moss.

Shirkey wanted to add: "Though not every citizen in Michigan agrees with the lifestyle of the LGBT community, it is agreed that every life is special, precious, unique and loved by the creator, and each person is created in God's image," Bridge Michigan reports.

The other side: "I made suggestions to the sponsor that I believed would make his resolution more reflective of the diversity of opinions in the Senate," Shirkey tells Axios through a spokesperson "We couldn’t come to an agreement, so we've sent it to committee, just like we routinely do with dozens of other resolutions."

Bottom line: The bill was referred to the majority-controlled government operations committee, where proposals typically have a hard time being passed.