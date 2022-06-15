1 hour ago - News

Detroit rappers earn spot on freshman list

Samuel Robinson
Detroit based rappers Babyface Ray and BabyTron
Detroit-based rappers Babyface Ray and BabyTron. Photos by Johnny Nunez/WireImage and Samuel Robinson/Axios

Babyface Ray and BabyTron made XXL's annual freshman class, the hip hop magazine revealed yesterday.

Driving the news: Since 2007, four Detroit artists have been featured on the highly debated list: Big Sean (2010), Danny Brown (2012), Dej Loaf (2015), and 42 Dugg (2021), according to Detroit Metro Times.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: Babyface Ray isn't really a "freshman" — he's been Detroit's most popular rapper for a few years now after being active for a decade since his days with Team Eastside.

