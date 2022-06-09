8 hours ago - News

What Michigan voters are Googling before August primary

Joe Guillen
A gif showing an interactive dashboard that has a choropleth map of U.S. congressional districts' interest in various topics.
Data: Google Trends; Gif: Jacque Schrag and Will Chase/Axios

Detroit's two new congressional districts are both Democratic strongholds, but new search data shows they have some very different interests.

Driving the news: Axios recently launched an interactive dashboard using Google Trends data from May 23-30 to show voter interest by congressional district. Users can toggle through numerous topics within each district.

Why it matters: The tool gives insight into voters' mindset ahead of the August primary and also how new congressional maps have grouped voters together.

Zoom out: Michigan lost a congressional district due to population loss announced last year.

  • The redrawn 12th includes part of Detroit, Southfield and western Wayne County communities like Dearborn.
  • The 13th includes downtown, the Grosse Pointes and Downriver.

Between the lines: The 12th District is more interested than the 13th on topics tied to culture wars and politics, such as police reform, race and former President Trump.

  • Both show a high interest in topics like abortion, affordable housing and unemployment.
  • Jobs, taxes and firearms top the list for both districts in terms of overall Google searches.

Yes, but: Compared to all 435 U.S. congressional districts, interests in the 12th and 13th Districts occasionally diverged.

  • The 12th is highly interested in the Jan. 6 insurrection and evictions.
  • Gay adoption and Trump are of high interest in the 13th.

What we're watching: The dashboard will be updated weekly with new data.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more