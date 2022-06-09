Detroit's two new congressional districts are both Democratic strongholds, but new search data shows they have some very different interests.

Driving the news: Axios recently launched an interactive dashboard using Google Trends data from May 23-30 to show voter interest by congressional district. Users can toggle through numerous topics within each district.

Why it matters: The tool gives insight into voters' mindset ahead of the August primary and also how new congressional maps have grouped voters together.

Zoom out: Michigan lost a congressional district due to population loss announced last year.

The redrawn 12th includes part of Detroit, Southfield and western Wayne County communities like Dearborn.

The 13th includes downtown, the Grosse Pointes and Downriver.

Between the lines: The 12th District is more interested than the 13th on topics tied to culture wars and politics, such as police reform, race and former President Trump.

Both show a high interest in topics like abortion, affordable housing and unemployment.

Jobs, taxes and firearms top the list for both districts in terms of overall Google searches.

Yes, but: Compared to all 435 U.S. congressional districts, interests in the 12th and 13th Districts occasionally diverged.

The 12th is highly interested in the Jan. 6 insurrection and evictions.

Gay adoption and Trump are of high interest in the 13th.

What we're watching: The dashboard will be updated weekly with new data.