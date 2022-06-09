Belle Isle is loved, but needs more love

Data: Michigan Department of Natural Resources; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

Belle Isle is Michigan's most popular state-run park, drawing 5.6 million visits last year.

That's more than double the next most-visited, Holland State Park.

Why it matters: While Belle Isle is much-loved, its infrastructure is old after enduring years of disinvestment.

The park is now under state control after the city, bankrupted in 2013, couldn't afford to maintain it.

Big upgrades are supposedly in the works, newsletter Detour reported last year, but have gone slowly.

The big picture: It has the biggest operating budget of any state park by far, but that figure is a small fraction compared with the huge capital improvement needs the island has.

The state's parks and rec chief, Ron Olson, tells Axios those needs will cost upwards of $200 million.

They range from fixing stormwater drainage to repairing fishing piers and improving roads, according to a state master plan. Some work has already been done, like renovating parts of the conservatory and the first phase of a new trail.

Give input: The state Department of Natural Resources is asking for public feedback through July 4 on how to remake Belle Isle's languishing abandoned zoo area.

What we're watching: The big conversation is around vehicle safety, especially after a Memorial Day hit-and-run car crash on the island killed a 12-year-old girl and hurt another.

Speeding has been a problem on Belle Isle for years and concerned residents say there's not enough traffic control measures to mitigate the danger, according to BridgeDetroit.