Miguel Cabrera still somehow leading Tigers in batting average

Data: CBS; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

The 39-year-old Miguel Cabrera shouldn't be the rebuilding Tigers' best player.

Yes, but: With a .301 batting average and 11 more hits than anyone else on the team, Cabrera still leads Detroit in offensive production.

Details: In his 17th MLB season and 14th in Detroit, Cabrera is hitting above .300 on a lineup that features six players batting below .200.

Starting second baseman Jonathan Schoop has 38 total hits and a .192 batting average this season.

Big picture: Tigers fans entered the season with high hopes but have been treated to a disappointing 21-33 start — the fifth worst record in baseball.