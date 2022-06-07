13 hours ago - Food and Drink
Sweat-inducing ghost pepper pizza
👋 Hello, Joe here. I was in the mood for something spicy yesterday, so I dove into a ghost pepper pizza for the first time.
🍕 Amar Pizza in Hamtramck is known for its ghost pizza (small, $16).
- Topped with chicken, red onions, cilantro and ghost sauce, it comes with a disclaimer — "Extreme heat. Eat at own risk."
The first thing I noticed was the colorful combination of toppings — the chicken has an orange tint that pops against the green cilantro and purple-colored onions.
- While I couldn't see the ghost sauce, the sweat gathering on my brow mid-second slice told me it was there.
The bottom line: The heat was persistent but not overwhelming. Cilantro fans will love how it compliments the other flavors. I'd definitely order this again.
More Detroit stories
