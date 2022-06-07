13 hours ago - News

Gas prices reach $5

Samuel Robinson
Illustration of a gas sign with a dollar sign for the "S"
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Gas prices have officially passed $5.

  • Michigan's average price per gallon was $5.06 as of June 6, according to AAA — 19 cents higher than the national average.

By the numbers: Average gas prices shot up 74 cents per gallon since last month and are $1.74 higher than this time last year.

  • Drivers are paying more in Wayne County than anywhere else in Michigan at $5.17, followed by Washtenaw and Oakland counties at $5.10 and $5.14, respectively.

Meanwhile, state lawmakers have been working on a deal to bring relief at the pump since March.

  • Senate Republicans recently approved a bill with Democratic support to suspend the state's 6% sales tax and the 27 cent per gallon tax on gas until September.

Zoom in: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to tie the proposed suspension to one of her proposals to dole out $500 rebate checks for working families, the Detroit News reports.

  • During interviews at the Mackinac Policy Conference, Whitmer told reporters she's aiming for the end of the month to reach a deal with the Republican-led legislature.
  • Senate Democrats effectively killed a Republican proposal to cut the state's 27-cent gas tax in April after the bill passed both chambers.
  • Whitmer opposed that proposal over concerns that it could delay ongoing construction projects.

Bottom line: Whitmer has said she supports suspending the state’s 6% sales tax on gas as long as the proposal doesn't jeopardize road repairs, construction jobs, or funding for local schools.

